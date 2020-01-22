No injuries in dual fires in Martinsville

There were no reported injuries from two fires Martinsville Fire & EMS responded to Tuesday night.

The call for the first fire came in at 9:28 p.m. in the 500 block of Glendale Street.

Firefighters found heavy smoke leaving the home with fire inside the basement and walls.

Kimberly Wilson was home with her three children when the bathroom starting filling with smoke. Wilson quickly exited the home with her children and puppy, leaving without any personal items.

It took fire officials less than an hour to contain the fire.

According to Deputy Fire Marshal Andy Powers, the cause of the fire was determined to be an accident related to the heating system.

The fire caused about $22,000 in damages.

Just over an hour from the call of the first fire, crews were dispatched to the second fire in the 900 block of East Church Street.

Reports of smoke at the laundromat on East Church Street came in at 10:37 p.m.

Dyer's Store Volunteer Fire Department assisted Martinsville Fire & EMS in gaining control of the fire.

Firefighters found smoke leaving the building with heavy smoke and flames inside.

The fire was contained withing thirty minutes and the cause was determined to be an accident according to Fire Marshal Ted Anderson.

The fire caused about $17,000 in damages.

