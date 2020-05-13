No one injured in Danville house fire

No one was injured in the Danville house fire on Clement Avenue.

Danville Fire Crews responded to reports of a structure fire at 2:31 Wednesday morning and found a small one-story house with heavy smoke coming from the front of the home.

According to a press release from the Danville Fire Department, all occupants of the home were outside when crews arrived.

Responding crews found the fire in the kitchen and were able to quickly extinguish it. The kitchen has heavy fire damage, with the rest of the house sustaining moderate heat smoke and water damage.

The Fire Marshal's office investigated the cause of the fire and deemed it to be unattended cooking.

Occupants of the home will be staying with family members.

