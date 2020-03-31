No one injured in Danville apartment fire caused by hoverboard

No one was injured in an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Danville Tuesday.

The Danville Fire Department responded to a fire at the Cardinal Village complex at 628 Edmonds Street just before 5:30 a.m.

The two-story building had smoke showing from the back when crews arrived. Everyone in the apartment was already out.

Crews extinguished a fire on the second floor and cleared everyone out of the adjacent apartments.

Fire damage was limited to the second floor, with the apartment sustaining smoke and water damage. There was also minor damage to a neighboring apartment.

The fire was caused by a hoverboard being charged in one of the apartment’s rooms.

The Housing Authority is helping the residents and will be moving them into another apartment.

