No one injured in late-night fire in Masons Cove

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a late-night fire in the Masons Cove area Monday, December 23.

The fire happened at a home in the 3400 block of Rusty Road around 10:30 p.m.

Crews from Station 10 found heavy smoke and flames coming from a one-story home. There were no injuries, and no one was home when the fire started.

Crews brought the fire under control within 20 minutes, but the house is a total loss. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating to determine cause and estimate damages.

