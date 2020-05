No one was seriously hurt when the driver of an SUV hit a house in Henry County Wednesday morning.

At 6:30 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department was called to Carver Road, where the house had been hit.

The crash is being investigated, but as a reminder, firefighters urge drivers to use caution, with much rain having fallen and more expected.

