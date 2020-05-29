No one seriously hurt in hard landing at Roanoke-Blacksburg airport

Virginia State Police are investigating a hard landing at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

Roanoke Fire-EMS spokeswoman Kristen Perdue says shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, a Diamond DA20 plane made a hard landing on runway 24, resting in the nearby grass safety area. Airport Rescue and Firefighting, Roanoke Fire-EMS and Roanoke Regional Airport Commission responded.

Two people were on board the plane; one was taken to a hospital for evaluation, and the other was treated on-scene.

The runway was briefly closed, but has been reopened.

