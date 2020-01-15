No rematch for 'Jeopardy' mega-champion Ken Jennings

There will be no rematch for ‘Jeopardy!' mega-champ Ken Jennings.

The trivia whiz won the game show's “Greatest of All Time” tournament against young hotshot James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.

He said in an interview Wednesday that it's a good moment to call it quits, since he's starting to feel his age as a competitor.

He also doesn't want to play with a different host than Alex Trebek, who's fighting pancreatic cancer.

Jennings won by adopting Holzhauer's buccaneer style of taking big, risky bets, a strategy that let its originator down in the end.