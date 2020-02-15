No shots fired following reported sound at River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg

Lynchburg PD says there were no shots fired at the River Ridge Mall Saturday evening following a report of a gunfire-like sound at Belk.

Officers determined the sound came from doors closing.

During the time police responded to the scene, off-duty officers were also on-site with a VIP guest. Conditions became unsafe due to the number of people and capacity of the mall, and the guest was asked to leave. He left with no conflict.

No injuries were reported.

