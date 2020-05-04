Nominees welcomed for awards recognizing efforts in the arts throughout Roanoke region

Hollins University and Roanoke College are looking to shine the light on individuals, businesses and organizations in the greater Roanoke area that provide extraordinary leadership in or support for the arts!

According to a press release from Hollins, three Perry F. Kendig Arts and Culture Awards are being awarded in the following categories:

-Individual Artist (all disciplines: dance, literature, music, media arts, visual arts, and theatre)

-Arts and/or Cultural Organization

-Individual or Business Arts Supporter

Candidates can be from the counties of Botetourt, Franklin, and Roanoke, and the cities of Roanoke, Salem and town of Vinton. Past Kendig Award reicipients from 1985-2012, along with programs and full-time employees from both Hollins University and Roanoke College are all eligible.

“The Kendig Awards program provides a focal point for celebrating the greater Roanoke region’s cultural identity,” says Hollins University Interim President Nancy Oliver Gray. “This initiative enables all of us to realize and appreciate the vital role arts and culture play in economic development as well as education in our schools.”

“Presenting this annual program builds an even stronger arts and culture bridge between our campuses and the community,” adds President of Roanoke College, Mike Maxey. “We are proud to join with Hollins to champion this celebration of the arts.”

The honors are named for the late Perry F. Kendig, former president of Roanoke College and avid supporter and patron of the arts.

Nominations are being accepted now through July 1 at 4 p.m. for the 2020 Perry Kendig Arts and Culture Awards at https://kendigawards.com/.

