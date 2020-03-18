Non-profits use money raised during Roanoke Valley Gives Day to help others impacted by Coronavirus

One day, each year, the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia sets out to raise $800,000 for more than 150 non-profits throughout the Roanoke Valley.

Typically they don’t encounter a world-wide pandemic complicating their mission.

“It’s more important now than ever because organizations are having to deal with this crisis and they’re having to continue to provide the services that our community needs and also work around the current barriers that coronavirus is giving them,” Kaitlyn Van Buskirk with the Community Foundation Serving Western VA said.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia is one organization that benefits greatly from this fundraiser.

This year, as they provide services to more than 850 kids currently out of school, they are not asking for cash.

“We had an anonymous donor call in on Monday of this week and offer a $10,000 donation, but with the stipulation that we needed to find a creative way to leverage the money,” said Michelle Davis, the CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia.

Instead, they’re asking for people to support local businesses currently dealing with their own struggles amid the coronavirus outbreak by purchasing gift cards and donating those, which will be auctioned off at a silent auction in May.

“Gift cards are a great way for us to supplement some of the money we are missing on a day-to-day basis, but also, it is encouraging people to buy when they come in so it’s really helping out a lot, we kind of get kind of double for the money,” said Scratch Biscuit Co. Owner Nathan Webster.

Meanwhile, over at Feeding Southwest Virginia, they’re packing up meals for Roanoke City School children who need them.

The foodbank’s Community Solutions Center, from its culinary arts training program to the food it donates, is relying on funding from Roanoke Valley Gives Day.

“None of us chose this situation to be in, but for those that have the resources and the capacity, you can keep your neighbor in their home, feeding their children, and healthy, if you just give a little bit,” said Pamela Irvine, the President and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia.

If your children are in need of those free meals, you are asked to call Feeding Southwest Virginia at 540-342-3011 and they will make arrangements.

