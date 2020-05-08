Norfolk 13-year-old faces murder in infant relative's death

A 13-year-old teenager in Virginia has been accused of killing an infant in the family more than four months ago.

The Norfolk Police Department says the 9-month-old infant died in a Norfolk hospital in December after officers were called to investigate injuries found on the child's body. Authorities did not reveal what injuries the child suffered. They say those injuries caused the infant’s death 11 days after they began their investigation.

A medical examiner ruled the death a homicide after an autopsy.

Police say a 13-year-old relative of the infant is in juvenile detention, charged with murder.