Norfolk Southern Locomotive Shop employees prepare for PA move

Only a handful of employees remain at the Norfolk Southern Locomotive Shop in Roanoke, with most having accepted buyouts after the company announced the shop and distribution center were closing.

The official closure date was May 15 for those who accepted the buyout. People who did not will continue to work until about July 6, according to Ed Matney, Local Machinist Union President, when they are tentatively scheduled to move to Juniata Locomotive Shop in Altoona, PA.

Those are the latest developments after it was announced in the winter that dozens of jobs were leaving Roanoke after Norfolk Southern announced the closure.

85 mechanical workers had the option to relocate to the company’s shop in Altoona. 19 clerical positions were eliminated altogether.

Norfolk Southern has been scaling back all of its operations.

The company said coal shipments have declined by nearly 50 percent in the last 12 years.

Southwest Virginia is feeling that impact, last year 175 local positions were furloughed and 67 were furloughed just last month.

The railroad will continue to employ about 650 people throughout the Roanoke Valley. The company also said furloughed employees have the opportunity to apply to available positions at Norfolk Southern.

