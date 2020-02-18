Norfolk Southern closes Roanoke Distribution Center, moves Locomotive Shop work to PA

Norfolk Southern has announced the closure of its Roanoke Distribution Center, and says work associated with its Roanoke Locomotive Shop will move to Altoona, Pennsylvania.

The plan is for employees at the Roanoke Distribution Center to continue working through about April 18, 2020, and those at the Roanoke Locomotive Shop will work until about May 18, 2020.

The company says all roughly 85 mechanical workers will be offered the opportunity to relocate to the Juniata Locomotive Shop and continue their employment with Norfolk Southern. Nineteen clerical positions are being eliminated.

The company says it will work with affected employees to provide relocation benefits to those who choose to relocate. Furloughed clerical employees will have the opportunity to apply for available positions elsewhere on the NS system.

According to a company statement, "This difficult but necessary decision reflects the importance of ensuring the company maintains the right mix of people and facilities, in the right locations, to deliver exceptional customer service. This decision follows a 48% decline in coal tons shipped since 2008. Norfolk Southern also has seen a 22% reduction in our locomotive fleet since late 2018, reducing the volume of locomotive maintenance and repair required to operate safely."

The company says it will continue its presence and operations in Roanoke, employing more than 650 people in the Roanoke Valley.

According to a statement, "As NS continues to evaluate its operations and network, the company determined it could no longer support two separate heavy-repair locomotive facilities. Norfolk Southern determined that the most appropriate location on its network for its major locomotive facility is the Juniata Locomotive Shop in Altoona, Pennsylvania."

