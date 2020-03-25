North Carolina armed robbery possibly linked to similar cases in Virginia

An armed robbery in North Carolina is suspected to be linked to a string of similar robberies that targeted stores in Southwest Virginia.

The latest armed robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20 at a Dollar General in Rockingham County near Reidsville, N.C.

That night, three people held two clerks at gunpoint and forced them back into the store. While inside, the robbers took cash from two safes and stole an unknown amount of cigarettes, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The robbers had covered their faces and were wearing gloves.

The robbery is suspected to be connected to similar robberies in Pittsylvania and Henry counties, as well as other localities like Alamance County, Guilford County and Wentworth in North Carolina.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 336-634-3232.

