North Carolina-based tech firm expanding into downtown Roanoke

Clarkston Technology Solutions has purchased the building at 502 5th Street as its new headquarters.

The historic structure has housed several businesses since its construction in 1951. According to a press release, the new presence will allow Clarkston to increase its workforce to over 100 technologists, developers. and coding professionals.

They currently operate their Roanoke dealings out of 305 Market Street SE, Suite 201.

"Our vision is to make significant renovations to an aging and built-for-purpose commercial building in order to transform into a space that will be the envy of any technology professional in Roanoke, the Virginia commonwealth, and beyond,” said Clarkston Technology Solution Managing Partner Jeff Graffeo

Clarkston Technology Solutions is a subsidiary of business and technology consulting firm, Clarkston Consulting. Additional information about the company can be found by clicking here.

