North Cross linebacker to continue football career at Coastal Carolina

North Cross linebacker Aden Britton is making his college football dreams come true, signing on to continue his career next season at Coastal Carolina.

WDBJ7 photo

Britton made his official commitment to play Division I football for Coastal Carolina during a signing ceremony Monday afternoon.

Britton had 175 tackles over the last two seasons, 16 and a half for loss, and five and a half sacks.

"It means a lot," Britton told WDBJ7. "It's always been my dream to play football at the college level and now I'm actually making it happen. It's very awesome. I'm very excited about everything that's ahead and I can't wait to get there."

Following is a portion of the North Cross news release announcing Monday's signing ceremony:

Britton was instrumental in helping North Cross win their 2019 VISAA Div II State Football Championship this past fall by leading the Raiders' stout defensive game plan. Playing both sides of the ball (OL & LB), Britton's special talent truly is defense and was recently named the team's 2019 Defensive MVP. In Britton's two seasons playing football for North Cross, he amassed 175 solo tackles, 117 assists, 16.5 tackles for loss, 8 fumble recoveries and 5.5 sacks. For his efforts, Britton was voted 2-time team Captain, 2-time VIC All-Conference Defensive Player of the Year (2019, 2018), 2-time First Team All-State as a linebacker and was named the 2018 State Defensive Player of the Year.

"One month after enrolling in North Cross the Summer of 2018, Aden was voted team Captain, nearly unanimously, by his new teammates, as his leadership and abilities earned him much respect," remembers Raiders Head Football Coach Stephen Alexander. "Aden is just one of those rare young men that makes as much impact off the field as he does on the field, and I couldn't be more proud to have coached him."

