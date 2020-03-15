Northam bans gatherings of 100+ people, says it’s not yet time for quarantine

Governor Ralph Northam is banning all gatherings of 100 people or more statewide as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.

The governor confirmed a total of 45 COVID-19 cases statewide on Sunday, while also confirming one related death in the peninsula district.

The district currently has 8 confirmed cases, which they labeled as both a “cluster” and an “outbreak.” The governor placed a ban on gatherings of 50 people or more there in response to the higher-amount of cases.

Local officials stated the outbreak will get worse before it gets better, but Northam said it is not yet time for quarantine.

The governor will provide more details about the coronavirus in Virginia during a press conference planned for 3 p.m.

