Northam calls for a hold on new spending in state budget

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam says he plans to put a hold on new spending, as the state gauges the full impact of the economic downturn.

On Tuesday afternoon, he said a decision on other legislation, including a proposed increase in the minimum wage, is now just days away.

"The sooner we get the health crisis behind us, the sooner our economy will bounce back," Northam told members of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Northam said the Commonwealth was in a strong position before the virus arrived, and he said he's confident Virginia will emerge from it in a strong position.

But during a teleconference Tuesday afternoon, he said the full impact of the pandemic, and the economic downturn still isn't clear.

He said he doesn't want to cancel new initiatives approved by the General Assembly, but is urging a cautious approach with the state budget.

"And essentially, we're just putting a lot of things on hold right now until we have better information," Northam said, "whether it be in a couple of months or five to six months. And at that point we'll probably look at re-forecasting and know a lot better where we are."

Northam faces a deadline of midnight Saturday to complete action on other legislation, including the proposed increase in the minimum wage.

He didn't show his hand on that, or other key initiatives that emerged from the General Assembly this year, but he said we'll know his decision by Sunday.

