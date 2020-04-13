Northam embraces progressive agenda

Governor Ralph Northam had plenty on his plate, even before the coronavirus pandemic began to gain momentum in Virginia.

"We dealt with 1291 bills, more than any other year in my memory," Northam said during a briefing Monday afternoon.

With the economic crisis in mind, he put a hold on new spending, and moved to delay implementation of other legislation, including an increase in the minimum wage.

"It certainly makes sense to buy some time to see what the full economic impact is," Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 political analyst Bob Denton said Monday.

But on a range of issues including clean energy, abortion rights, voting access and criminal justice reform, Northam embraced a progressive agenda.

"Almost from the top all the way to the bottom, it's absolutely a victory, a major shift in terms of orientation and direction," Denton said. "And the governor stood by that part of the party and certainly has confirmed the legislation."

That doesn't mean everyone is happy with the Governor's actions.

Republicans have opposed most of the Democrats' priorities.

And some Democrats are now frustrated by the delay of key legislation including the minimum wage increase.

Lawmakers return to Richmond for the one-day veto session a week from Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

