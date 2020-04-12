Northam enacts handful of new laws aimed at reform of criminal justice system

Governor Northam made a package from a proposal in January a major collection of new laws to help shape criminal justice reform in the Commonwealth.

According to a statement Sunday from his office, the new group is made up of moves meant to raise the felony larceny threshold, permanently eliminate driver's license suspensions for unpaid fines, fees and court costs, raise the age of juvenile transfer to adult court and reform parole.

Simple possession of marijuana has also been decriminalized, along with the sealing of records for prior convictions. A proposal was made by the Governor for a study on the impact of fully legalizing marijuana for the state.

“Every Virginian deserves access to a fair and equitable criminal justice system,” Northam says. “These bills combat mass incarceration, increase support for returning citizens, and ensure that those who have paid their debt to society have a meaningful second chance. I thank the General Assembly for working with us to build a more just and inclusive Commonwealth.”

The following bills were enacted as law:

-House Bill 995 and Senate Bill 788: felony larceny threshold moves from $500 to $1,000

-House Bill 1196 and Senate Bill 1: repeals requirement that driver's license of anyone convicted of a crime who fails or refuses to offer immediate payment of fines or costs be suspended. The Commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles returns or reinstates any driver's license that was suspended before July 1, 2019, solely for nonpayment of fines or costs, without a reinstatement fee.

-House Bill 477 and Senate Bill 546: age is raised for when a Commonwealth's Attorney can make a juvenile be tried as an adult without court approval to 16 from 14.

-House Bill 909 and Senate Bill 513: driver's licenses will no longer be suspended for non-driving related offenses that is to include drug offenses and stealing motor fuel

-House Bill 974 and Senate Bill 511: adjusment to the current standards for writs of actual innocence which allow individuals to pursue writs under very narrow circumstances that limit access to relief and places additional burdens on the pardon process.

-House Bill 277 and Senate Bill 736: a prisoner may earn credits against any fines and court costs by performing community service if permitted by a court.

Two amendments were proposed as well:

-House Bill 972: marijuana simple possession decriminalized and creation of a $25 civil penalty. Records of convictions are sealed, and employers are prohibited from inquiring about past convictions. A work group is created to study legalization of marijuana that must give Northam a completed report by November 30, 2021.

-House Bill 33 and Senate Bill 793: "Fishback" bills make people sentenced by juries between 1995-2000 eligible for parole consideration. Parole was abolished in the Commonwealth in 1995, but juries were not instructed of this until after a court ruling. A proposed "emergency clause" has been added.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.