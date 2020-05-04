Northam lays out three phase plan for reopening Virginia

At Fusions Salon in Roanoke, the lights are off, the doors are locked, and cosmetologists like Dawn Bryant are at home on the couch

"It has been, honestly, a roller coaster," she said.

Frustration, relief, confusion: Bryant says she's felt it all in the month and a half since Fusions shut its doors. And it's feeling that likely won't go away soon.

"I want to make it very clear: this virus is still here," said Gov. Ralph Northam.

During his press briefing Monday, Northam said while Coronavirus remains a serious concern, the number of cases reported each day has stabilized, and the state has enough hospital beds available for the time being. As a result, Northam said it's time to lay out his plan for reopening Virginia.

"We anticipate three phases," he said.

Phase one will involve new guidelines for how businesses like gyms, restaurants, and hair salons can safely start back up.

"You'll be able to get your hair cut, but you'll need an appointment, and you'll see new safety measures in the salon," said Northam. Those measure will likely include more space between staff and customers, more cleaning and new rules designed to protect workers.

The Governor said the earliest Virginia will enter Phase One is, next Friday, May 15.

Phase Two will kick in at least three weeks later, with eased restrictions, and a ban on gatherings of 50 or more. The state will move to Phase Three at least three weeks after that.

"To move to Phase three, we're looking for no evidence of rebound for a sustained period of time," said Northam.

Phase Three will mean a "safer at home" order for the elderly, and people with pre-existing conditions. The ban on social gatherings will be lifted, as will the limit on customers in shops and restaurants.

For her part, Dawn Bryant says she was relieved when she heard the news.

"For me personally, I don't feel 100% confident that I can protect my clients, and that I can protect myself," she said.

Bryant says Fusions is using this extra time to make its workplace safer, and cleaner. Until then, Bryant says she has clients on hold, ready whenever it's time to open the doors again.

