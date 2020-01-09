Northam renews push to change the way Virginians see and hear about their history

Thursday, Governor Ralph Northam highlighted his push to change the way Virginians see and hear about their history. That includes making it easier to take down Confederate Monuments around the Commonwealth.

During his remarks, delivered before a mixed crowd of supporters, cabinet members and guests, Gov. Ralph Northam wasted no time laying out his vision, saying action on this issue is long overdue.

"Confederate monuments tell a particular version of history that doesn't include everyone. In Virginia, that version of history has been given prominence and authority for far too long," he said.

Under current law, Confederate monuments can only be removed with General Assembly approval. Gov. Northam has propsed allowing localities to remove those monuments at will.

That plan is part of a raft of proposals put forward by the Governor and other democrats, designed, they say, to create a more equitable picture of the state's history.

"Historic justice is dedicated to telling a more true and inclusive story of our shared past," Northam said.

In addition to the monuments legislation, proposals include funding to maintain historic African American cemeteries, add new state historic monuments honoring women, African Americans, and others, and restoring Green Pastures Recreation Area in Allegheny County, once one of just a handful of federal parks open to African Americans nationwide.

"I am proud to announce today that working with the US forest service, the commonwealth of Virginia will reopen the area, as an outpost of Douthat" State Park, said Northam.

This isn't the first time the Governor has attempted to get some of these ideas through. The monuments legislation was last proposed in 2019, but was voted down by the Republican-controlled legislature.

Now, with Democrats at the helm, and crowds rallying for the cause at the Capitol, supporters believe *their* moment has finally come.

