Northam says changing state demands new agenda

Governor Ralph Northam says a changing Virginia demands a new approach in Richmond. Wednesday night, he promised a bold and forward-thinking agenda, as he delivered his State of the Commonwealth Address.

Northam opened with a nod to new leadership in the General Assembly.

"The chamber looks pretty good from up here doesn't it," Northam said, "You know it's a proud moment to look out and see a General Assembly that reflects more than ever the Virginia that we see every day."

In the wake of the November elections that delivered Democratic majorities in both chambers, Northam outlined a lengthy list of priorities.

And he touched on some of the most controversial issues, including restrictions on abortion rights.

"No more will legislators, most of whom are men, be telling women what they should and should not be doing with their bodies," Northam said to loud applause.

And he called for action to curb gun violence in Virginia.

"I want to reiterate, this common sense legislation does not violate the Second Amendment," Northam said. "No one is calling out the national guard. No one is turning off your electricity or the internet. No one is going door to door to confiscate guns. These laws are intended to keep Virginians safe. Period. It is time to act."