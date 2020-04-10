Northam signs more legislation as deadline looms

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has signed legislation that made headlines during the General Assembly session, including measures involving gun control and abortion rights. And with a deadline looming, he's saving other controversial bills until the last minute.

"As we deal with the pandemic, my administration has also worked to deal with the 1291 bills passed by the General Assembly," Northam said during a briefing Friday afternoon.

Northam said he will get the work done, before the deadline he faces at midnight Saturday.

"Today, we announce that I have signed landmark gun safety legislation, as well as the women's reproductive health protection act," he said.

Among the bills Northam has signed are gun measures, including universal background checks, and one-handgun-a-month legislation.

Others roll back Virginia's mandatory ultrasound requirement and 24-hour waiting period before a woman can have an abortion.

Still outstanding is the proposal to raise Virginia's minimum wage.

And with the economic crisis fueling calls for a veto or delay, Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton says many Virginians are anxious to see what the Governor will do.

"No matter what decision he makes, part of the constituency is going to be disappointed," Denton said. "Some would say he is being timid, that he's reversing himself. So how he frames the message is going to be very interesting."

Northam was asked about the fate of another issue, legislation authorizing casinos in Bristol, Danville and other locations.

The Governor's response? "Stay tuned."

