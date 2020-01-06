Northam supports early voting and state holiday on Election Day

With the General Assembly session just days away, Governor Ralph Northam said Virginia should join the more than 30 other states that now allow some form of early voting.

In a state that once put up enormous barriers to voting," Northam said at a Capitol news conference Monday morning, "we should make sure we have as few barriers as possible."

Today, Virginians must go to the polls on Election Day, unless they can cite one of 20 specific reasons that qualify them to vote absentee.

The legislation Northam supports would allow early voting without an excuse.

"Voters should be able to find the time to cast their ballot when it's convenient to them," Northam said, "not just when it's convenient to the state."

Northam also said he supports legislation that would make Election Day a state holiday, and remove Lee-Jackson Day from the list.

Similar bills have failed in the past, but their prospects are much better this year as Democrats prepare to take control of both chambers on Wednesday.

