Northam to be subpoenaed to testify at murder trial

Governor Ralph Northam will be subpoenaed to testify at a murder trial in Southampton County after serving as the victim's doctor.

Defense attorneys for Wesley Hadsell filed a motion, which a judge granted, to subpoena Northam. Hadsell is accused of killing his adopted stepdaughter, Anjelica “AJ” Hadsell, and concealing her body in November 2018, according to WTKR.

AJ went missing in March of 2015 after coming home from Longwood University on spring break. Her body was found behind a home in Southampton County that following April.

WTKR reports the defense said in court that Northam prescribed AJ an antidepressant, notriptyline, in January 2015 as a physician in Norfolk. Hospital records were provided to the court previously by the Commonwealth showing she had suffered from headaches, not depression.

According to WTKR, "The subpoena reads that AJ's mother had previously said that AJ had no history of depression, and claims that Northam's testimony as to why he prescribed AJ an antidepressant and his overall treatment of her is extremely relevant to the case."

The trial is scheduled to take place in February.

