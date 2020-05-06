Northbound I-81 in Smyth County closed after big rig crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash within a highway work zone on Interstate 81 in Smyth County.

The crash was reported shortly before noon Wednesday at mile marker 42. Northbound 81 is closed, with traffic being detoured at Exit 39 onto US-11, then back onto 81 at Exit 44.

Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer headed north on I-81 hit a VDOT-contracted "crash truck" in the work zone. The impact of the crash caused the trailer and tractor to disconnect and run off the side of the highway into the guardrail. The trailer caught fire and was destroyed.

Cleanup is still underway.

The drivers of both vehicles are being treated for minor injuries. The cause of the crash has not been determined.

