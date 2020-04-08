Northern section of Blue Ridge Parkway closed

(WDBJ7) -- The National Park Service says 13 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway will close in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

This will impact the parkway from Milepost 0 to 13. Other parts of the parkway were also closed in March.

The National Park Service says health and safety is its number one priority.

Outdoor spaces accessible to the public are still open, but all restrooms, visitor centers, campgrounds, and picnic areas are closed.

