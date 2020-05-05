Northside High names Jill Green new principal

After previously holding the principal title at Glenvar Middle School, Jill Green is making her return to Roanoke County Public Schools.

According to a press release from the district, Green will assume the role of principal at Northside High School effective July 1.

Beginning as a teacher at Andrew Lewis Middle School in 1991, she later moved to Roanoke County Public Schools as assistant principal at Northside Middle School in 1998. Green then became the principal at Glenvar Middle School in 2001 and left the district in 2005 to become an instructional supervisor in Botetourt County.

She became director of human resources for Botetourt County Public Schools a year later, and has remained there up until this new announcement.

Jill Green will be replacing Jason Breeding who is leaving for other interests.

Green has both a Bachelor's degree and Master's degree in Educational Leadership from Radford University.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.