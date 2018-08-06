Nutella company looking for taste testers

If you’re looking for a job and you love chocolate, then this may be the perfect job for you! The Ferrero company that makes the hazelnut spread, Nutella, is looking for taste testers.

The company is hiring 60 part-time taste testers to try out its products.

You do not need any previous experience to apply for this job.

The only catch is, you will be required to relocate to the Ferrero headquarters, which is in Italy.

If you are interested in applying for this job, you can apply by sending an email to alba@openjob.it.