O'Dell comments on face coverings, spike in cases

Even before the Governor's announcement, face coverings came up during a weekly briefing from the Department of Health.

Dr. Molly O'Dell, with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, says she wears a face covering in any space where social distancing isn't easy to maintain.

When asked about the possibility of making face masks mandatory, she again reminded folks about the importance of wearing coverings.

"You know when there's an outbreak people start looking at what they can do better to prevent an outbreak, within a business or whatever the system is. And some of our businesses have gone from recommended face masks to mandatory face masks," said O'Dell.

O'Dell adds that face coverings have already been mandated at locations that have experienced outbreaks. Since April, there has been a spike in cases, and that the majority of cases are still coming from outbreaks.

The Roanoke-Alleghany Health Districts have seen a total of 12 outbreaks, with 10 still active.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.