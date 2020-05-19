O'Dell encourages being safe during phase 1

For the past two months, Dr. Molly O'Dell has held weekly phone calls for members of the media to get updates on the Roanoke-Allegheny Health District.

This week, O'Dell talked about how cases of COVID-19 continue to increase even as more businesses are beginning to open. She said it is vital to realize that this pandemic is not over, and is impacting our communities.

O'Dell also talked about how the Virginia Department of Health is placing a bigger priority on contact tracing to learn more about the spread. For now, the updates will continue once per week.

