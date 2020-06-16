Dr. O'Dell explains COVID related death count discrepancy

During her weekly press briefing, Dr. Molly O'Dell, the director of communicable disease control for the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, spoke on the number of deaths that have been reported as they relate to COVID-19.

The number O'Dell has stated and the number that appears on the VDH website have not matched. According to O'Dell, that's due to not accounting for post mortem cases.

"We now have a system in place so when the chief medical examiner makes a determination if its a COVID-related death there's now a mechanism to let us know that because we may not know if a specimen is post mortem," said O'Dell.

Currently there are 1,570 deaths in Virginia from COVID-19. 24 of those belong to the RCAHD.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.