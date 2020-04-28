O'Dell says more females than males have COVID-19 in SW Virginia, high number are health-care workers

Dr. Molly O'Dell, the Director of Communicable Disease Control for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, included some new statistics in her weekly report this morning.

According to O'Dell, there are more females than males in SW Virginia that have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 1/3 of the cases are health-care workers.

WDBJ asked O'Dell about what reopening Virginia will look like, as other states that Virginia borders have already taken measures to begin that process.

O'Dell said that tracking the areas that border the re-opened states will be critical.

She also added that COVID-19 does not discriminate. It has affected all races, ages, and economic statuses.

We also asked O'Dell about testing and what getting more tests here looks like.

"Remember that we've got testing that's being done by the private sector and to my understanding that seems to be plentiful. The private sector testing. Our testing through the state lab is limited but remember we have limited priorities for our testing. It has not been an issue to request testing through the state lab," said O'Dell.

