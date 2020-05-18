Oak Hall Cap and Gown sends over 70,000 more masks to John Hopkins

Since the end of March, Oak Hall sewers have been busy making masks.

This morning, another truck came to pick up more than 79,000 masks to bring to John Hopkins.

To date, Oak Hall has made and shipped 267,000 masks to the hospital.

In the last several weeks, the warehouse in Salem has also been busy preparing caps and gowns and sending them directly to students who want to take pictures with friends and family.

"Everybody is working very hard. In fact I was in the warehouse packing from 7 to 9:30. So it's a little crazy time; it's normally a crazy time of year, but it's a little crazier this year," said Joe D'Angelo, the president of Oak Hall.

According to D'Angelo, the mask making will continue until the fabric runs out.

Copyright 2020 WBDJ7. All rights reserved.