Officials address Megan Boswell pregnancy claim

Investigators have addressed claims that Megan Boswell, the mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, is pregnant, according to our Tennessee sister station WVLT.

Megan Boswell was arrested for false reporting on February 25, after investigators say she consistently changed her story and made inaccurate claims.

Before her arrest, Boswell told CBS affiliate WJHL that she wouldn't be able to take a polygraph test because she was pregnant. According to WVLT, the sheriff's office does not use polygraph tests, and they did not ask the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to administer one.

On February 27, the sheriff's office told WVLT that they could neither confirm nor deny whether Megan Boswell was pregnant.

"On Monday, 2/24, there were four pregnant inmates. On Tuesday, 2/25, there were four pregnant inmates. Megan Boswell was booked in at 9:19 p.m. on Tuesday. The pregnant inmate count went to five on Tuesday, 2/25, at 11:00 p.m. when a pregnant woman was booked in. On Wednesday, 2/26, the pregnant inmate count was five total,' said Captain Andy Seabolt.

As of Thursday night, Boswell is still in jail.

If you have any information regarding Evelyn Boswell's whereabouts, contact 1-800-TBI-FIND. Evelyn was last seen in December 2019.