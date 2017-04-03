Police identify victim in Roanoke apartment fire; death being investigated as suspicious

UPDATE: Roanoke Police have released the name of the man found dead in an apartment on Brandon Avenue near Grandin Road.

Police say Lawrence Clites Crowe, 59, of Roanoke was found inside the apartment Monday afternoon.

In court filings, police list the case as a murder investigation based on the position of Crowe's body and evidence on scene. The search warrant says police collected a number of things from this scene: swabs, phone, money, crutch, mirror, clothing, paper wrappers, pills, and a box.

Police have not released Crowe's cause of death.

UPDATE: Roanoke Police say they are investigating the death of a man at an apartment fire as suspicious.

Police have not released any other information on the case.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police are investigating an apartment fire in Roanoke.

It happened around 1:54 p.m. Monday afternoon along the 2000 block of Brandon Avenue near Grandin Road.

Police have confirmed one fatality, but it’s not yet clear what caused the person’s death.

That victim's name is not being released right now.

The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner's office and authorities are working to notify next of kin.

We know the fire was contained to the kitchen of a unit. The other units were evacuated.