Officials continue search for missing 6-year-old girl in S.C.

A little girl is missing from a neighborhood in Cayce.

Faye Marie Swetlik has been missing from Cayce, S.C., since Monday afternoon. (Source: Provided photo/WIS/Gray News)

The first-grade, 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik, has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes, according to a tweet from the City of Cayce.

Officials said the child was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black t-shirt. They said she was on her normal bus from school and did make it home.

Swetlik later disappeared from her home in Cayce, and family members started searching for her around 3:45 p.m. Authorities were alerted around 5 p.m. Officials say Swetlik lived at home with her mother, but they do not know who was home when she got off the bus.

Lexington County officials held a press conference to discuss Swetlik’s disappearance. They say there are 90 safety personnel on the scene and 20 plus community members are continuing to search.

Lexington County PIO Adam Myrick said the scene will remain active and daylight could change things considerably.

“We will be here until we find Faye. Our work will continue until we determine what happened here,” Myrick said.

During a press conference held the morning of Feb. 11, officials asked that anyone with any leads on Swetlik’s disappearance call the new hotline number at 803-205-4444. That number would be activated at 7 a.m.

Officials also asked that anyone with any surveillance video from the area give the video to law enforcement to help in the search for Swetlik.

Officials also discussed the criteria for an amber alert being activated:



a law enforcement agency or agencies must believe the child has been abducted



if the child is under 17 and the agency believes they’re in immediate danger or serious harm



all other possibilities for the disappearance have been reasonably excluded



there is sufficient information available to give to the public



the child’s name and other critical data have been entered into the National Crime Information Center

Law enforcement will be interviewing people Tuesday to gather more information.

This an ongoing investigation. The Cayce Department of Public Safety say they are still in the process of issuing an alert.

