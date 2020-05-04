Officials continue to search for missing Floyd Co. man with bipolar disorder

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office is still searching for a man with bipolar disorder after he was reported missing by his husband and a friend Thursday in the area of Big Indian Creek.

Terry Gene Young, 49, of Floyd County, was last heard from around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday night while speaking to a friend. According to his husband, Scott Boothe, he was made aware that Sunday prior that Terry was not taking his regular medication.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office began the search for the first few days before calling in the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) for assistance Monday.

According to Billy Chrimes, a search and rescue specialist with VDEM, no scenario has been ruled out at this point and they will keep looking until resources are exhausted. Among the resources at their aid are volunteers across the state by foot, water, drone, with search dog and more.

“It’s not always in the best of circumstances, but sometimes we have happy endings even when we’re not expecting them and that’s what we live for," Chrimes said.

Boothe believes the heavy rain, high creek and winds Thursday knocked him in the water. Chrimes said if that was the case, it is possible Young went as far as the New River (20 miles).

“I keep waiting for him to walk into the door and come home, I need him to come home," Boothe said. “I’m hoping for a miracle.”

Chrimes said the investigation is not being considered suspicious at this time and is being treated as a missing person case.

