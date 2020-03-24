Officials in L.A. confirm first death of a minor in the U.S. from the coronavirus

During a press conference Tuesday, the director of the LA County Dept. of Health, Barbara Ferrer, announced the first U.S. coronavirus death of a patient under the age of 18.

"Tragically, one of the people who died was a person under the age of 18—a devastating reminder that COVID-19 infects people of all ages. These are difficult numbers to report, because behind these numbers are families and friends who are experiencing terrible loss. We, the entire L.A. County community, keep you in our thoughts and prayers," said Ferrer Tuesday according to Complex.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the patient was from Lancaster, CA and no further details about their health have been given.

