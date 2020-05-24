Officials: Be cautious while on the lake this Memorial Day weekend

This week's heavy rain has put Memorial Day plans on pause for some in our hometowns. On Smith Mountian Lake, The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is urging extra safety for boaters.

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries has been swamped with calls since the rain stopped Friday, says Brett Clawson, Conservation Police Officer.

"Property floating out and about, threatening boaters that hit them at nighttime, maybe," said Clawson.

Since Friday evening, the water levels have gone down about 2 feet, but DGIF is still urging boaters to be extra cautious.

"We are asking people out on the water to use common sense, with the high water level the way it is it's easier for these docks and personal property to get damaged a lot easier," said Clawson.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking boaters to take note of the No Wake Zones posted on the lake and be mindful of their speed. Not doing so could damage boat docks or boats, or even cause harm to people.

"You're talking about getting water in people's boats that cost a lot of money. You don't have to be going fast to enjoy yourselves."

