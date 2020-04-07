Ohio mail carrier helps customers with essential items amid coronavirus orders

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A Cincinnati mailman says he’s been busier during Ohio’s Stay-at-Home order than he is over the holidays -- and it’s not just because of the mail he delivers.

Kyle West recently put a note in his customers’ mailboxes offering to get essential items for anyone in need.

He says he put out about 450 notes in total and has received some sort of response from around 400 of them.

“I’ve gotten a lot of feedback from it,” West said. “I didn’t do it to receive anything myself. I just did it to help my customers, and it’s definitely working.”

West says the most popular item requested is toilet paper. He’s also been asked to get cold milk.

Bonne Steinlage is a Franciscan Sister of the Poor. She’s also one of West’s customers.

“I was just like, ‘Wow!’” Steinlage said recalling her reaction to the note from West. “This is so nice for people that can’t get around, and if I was stuck I wouldn’t hesitate to call him, because he’s so genuinely kind and sincere.”

Steinlage says she didn’t ask West for anything. Instead, she left him cookies and brownies today.

She adds she looks forward to seeing West each day and she still waves to him from the window.

“A lot of people don’t have family and people to help them through this,” West explained. “And a lot of people’s favorite person is the mailman. They wait on us every single day to get there because it’s the only person they get to talk to.”

West says his favorite part of the job is to talk to his customers, and right now it’s just not safe to do that.

He also recommends everyone follow the guidelines set in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We would love to continue to talk to you once this is over," West said speaking to his customers, “because that’s our favorite part of our day as well.”

