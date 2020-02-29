Oil prices fall as coronavirus spreads outside China

As the viral outbreak spreads to more countries, the price of oil has dropped precipitously as global demand weakens even further.

That has sent shares tumbling for oil giants like Exxon and Chevron while smaller producers with idling rigs continue to slash jobs.

The list of countries touched by the illness has climbed to nearly 60 as Mexico, Belarus, Lithuania, New Zealand, Nigeria, Azerbaijan, Iceland and the Netherlands reported their first cases. Oil industry analysts fear that what they thought was a contained disruption may instead lead to more travel restrictions and even less oil consumed.