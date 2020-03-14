Oklahoma City marks bombing anniversary with artistic events

Artistic performances including those from the Oklahoma City Ballet and a theater presentation are set to mark the upcoming 25th anniversary of the April 19, 1995, Oklahoma City bombing.

Organizers hope the events will be healing and comforting to survivors and family of the victims, but sentiment is mixed.

Jannie Coverdale's 5-year-old grandson, Aaron Coverdale, and 2-year-old grandson, Elijah Coverdale, died in the blast. She says there is no healing for her, though she praises efforts by the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder that include commemorative uniforms.

Survivor Susan Walton and retired firefighter Chris Fields, though, say anything to honor the victims and survivors said the efforts are much appreciated.