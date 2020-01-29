Old Bedford Middle School developer wants to stay transparent with the community

It's been a week since a fire nearly destroyed the 92-year-old old Bedford Middle School.

WDBJ7 flew AIR7 over the what remains of the school. One of the windows from the copula was barely visible in the rubble. The most surprising sight was seeing the auditorium stage pretty well in tact despite the ash and debris around it.

Even as firefighters were still fighting the flames from above, many on the ground were already asking what would happen to the building in the future. WDBJ7 spoke to the building's developer over the phone Tuesday to try and get some of those answers.

"It's just infuriating what happened, but at the same time, it's been a really amazing thing to see everyone rally together and say, 'You know what? We're not going to take this lying down. We're going to try to figure out what to do next,'" Dave McCormack said.

The first next step is a public meeting Wednesday night at Beale's Brewery hosted by McCormack and his company Waukeshaw Development. He said the main purpose is to be transparent with everyone about the process ahead of them.

"We want to make sure we talk to the community very early. Dispel any myths. Tell them what we're thinking," he explained.

Though the rubble from the roof lays in thick piles on the floor, much of the the building's shape is still in tact.

"The fire department was able to save the facade and a lot of that structure so we have a lot to work with. And thank God for historic tax credits," he laughed.

"The reality is we've done lots of projects where the building is in that state when we start," he went on to explain. "So I've seen a lot of really horrific situations and been able to turn them around."

He'd experienced another fire to a project of his in Petersburg in 2006 and said that Bedford's fire would simply change how creative they have to be with its restoration.

"The construction is going to take much longer, but I don't think it's necessarily going to slow us down," McCormack said. "We just have to pivot and figure out how to do it now."

Along with Wednesday's public meeting, he's also providing a free buffet for all of Bedford's first responders to share his appreciation for their work that day.

"The first step in saving this building was done one hour after the fire started. And they were those true first responders and got this thing to where we can save it."

It's going to take a village to raise this building from the ashes, but McCormack says Bedford is the perfect community to do it.

"We started recognizing what a neat place Bedford was and the grant-making folks are sticking with us so I think we're doing it together," he said.

Wednesday's meeting is at 6 p.m. at Beale's Brewery.

