Old Bedford Middle School plans moving forward after fire

Bedford's Planning Commission agreed to move new plans forward on the Old Bedford Middle School.

In January, the school was intentionally set on fire, according to police.

The suspect, Daniel Flint, is awaiting a preliminary hearing set for October 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions.

Because of the fire, The developer, Waukeshaw Development is now proposing to replace the auditorium, which was severely damaged, with 10 apartment units instead.

The new plans would increase the original 50 units to 60.

Thursday night, leaders voted four to two to recommend the changes to town council. "I'm really happy the way that it went," said developer Dave McCormick. "I do feel really strongly about what we're doing and why we're doing it and we need to do it to make this a viable project. It's really unfortunate what happened with the fire, but it happened and now we have to react to it."

Several residents spoke against the changes, citing parking, traffic and other safety concerns.

Council will make a final decision on the new plans Tuesday night.