Old Fiddlers Convention canceled amid COVID concerns

The RVs that roll into Galax every summer, and the fans of bluegrass and old time music who crowd into Felts Park, are carrying on a tuneful tradition that began 85 years ago.

But this August the campground and stage will be quiet.

The Galax Moose Lodge says the decision to cancel the convention this year was difficult, but one it believes is in the best interests of everyone who participates in the popular event.

"We certainly put a lot of thought into it, all the pros and cons," said Publicity Chairman Tom Jones, "and basically it boiled down to the health, welfare and safety of all the people that's involved."

Musicians who attend the fiddlers convention every year said they're disappointed they won't gather with friends in Felts Park, but those we spoke with Tuesday told us they agree with the decision.

John Hollandsworth has been named Best All Around Performer at the Old Fiddlers Convention three times.

"We have several things that we try to attend every year, that being one of them, of course, and they've all been cancelled at this point throughout the summer," Hollandsworth told WDBJ7. "And you know it's a time unlike any other. We have to all be careful."

The only other cancellation in the history of the fiddlers convention was during World War II.

And members of Moose Lodge 733 say they plan to return to Felts Park from August 9 -14, 2021.

