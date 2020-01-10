Olde Salem Brewing helping put food on dinner plates of local students

Olde Salem Brewing Company is stepping up to help feed Andrew Lewis Middle School and Salem High students after the holidays. They are also making it very easy for their customers to join in on the effort!

While very important, breakfast and lunch are only two meals out of the three that are recommended daily. Olde Salem is teaming up with Giving Light and Salem Bread to take care of the third for local students.

According to the event Facebook page, donations of 1-10 of the following items will qualify customers 10% off their entire tab Saturday:

-Boxed cereal, Chef Boyardee, pasta noodles/pasta sauce, canned soup, peanut butter/jelly, canned fruit/veggies, granola bars, pop tarts, canned tuna/chicken

Bringing in over 10 items will reward donors with 20% off their bill.

Those without anything to donate will still be helping the cause just by being a customer. Olde Salem Brewing Company will also be donating 10% of all beer sales to the pantry.

The Salem City Schools Food Pantry Restock is Saturday, January 11 from 12 pm - 11 pm at Olde Salem Brewing Company (21 E Main St.).

