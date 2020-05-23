Olde Salem Brewery reopens patio with restrictions

Folks are now able to enjoy their beer and the outdoors again at Olde Salem Brewing in downtown Salem.

The brewery opened their patio for outdoor seating on Friday. To meet social distancing criteria, the tables and chairs are placed apart. Brewery employees are also continuously sanitizing and using plastic cups. They are allowing up to 30 people on the patio at a time.

No matter the changes, the brewery's General Manager says he's excited to see it back open.

"It definitely feels good, we definitely need it. A lot of businesses around here are obviously struggling, and any little bit helps, especially now, the weather is getting nicer, this is peak season for breweries around the area," Shea Coffey, General Manager of Olde Salem Brewing, said.

He says they had to let go some of their staff but are now able to rehire them after receiving the Paycheck Protection Program loan.