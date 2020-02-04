Tennessee distillery named most visited distillery in the world

Ole Smoky Distilleries was announced as the most visited distillery in the world.

According to on-premise traffic courses, the four Tennessee Ole Smoky Distilleries welcomed 4.5 million visitors in 2019.

Ole Smoky Distilleries craft moonshine and whiskey and feature tastings for visitors every day of the week.

Nearly 2.1 million people visited Ole Smoky's The Holler in Gatlinburg. The Barrelhouse in Gatlinburg welcomed nearly 1.1 million. Pigeon Forge's distillery, The Barn, welcomed nearly 1.1 million. The newest distillery in Nashville, 6th & Peabody, welcomed over 200,000 visitors. The Nashville location opened in the fall.

"2019 was a growth year for our brand and our distilleries. We continue to introduce innovative and appetizing new products and opened an impressive 30,000 square-foot entertainment complex and distillery in the heart of Music City, Nashville," Robert Hall, CEO of Ole Smoky Distillery LLC said. "Now with four locations, we provided memorable ‘see it made’ distillery experiences to 4.5 million visitors last year. From the quality and variety of our moonshine and whiskey products to our attractive merchandise and live music, distillery tastings and tours, our visitors experience the full spectrum of our Ole Smoky brand."

Ole Smoky Distilleries welcome more than twice as many guests as all of Scotland's distilleries combined, according to reports.

According to the Scottish Whisky Association (SWA), Scotland's 68 whiskey distilleries had around 2 million visitors in 2018.

Each Ole Smoky distillery location has working stills and fermentation tanks. The locations feature self-guided tours, tastings, live music and large retail shops.

Ole Smoky Moonshine is also the No. 1 selling moonshine brand in the world.

